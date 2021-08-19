Even by the often tangled standards of dealmaking, this fight is complex. First, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission authorized a lawsuit to block it in March, contending the deal would diminish innovation and increase costs in the market for early cancer tests. There are competitors, but the FTC says they rely on Illumina’s technology. Illumina counters that it doesn’t currently sell these tests; it helped create Grail before spinning it out in 2016. Then in May, after the European Commission announced a review of its own, the FTC moved to dismiss its request for an injunction while moving forward with an administrative trial, contending that Illumina couldn’t complete the deal without European approval. The move preserved the U.S. agency’s ability to try to block the deal on its own later.