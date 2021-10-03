Ada Ferrer, Julius Silver Professor of History and Latin American and Carribean Studies at New York University, and author, “Cuba: An American History”: The US has played such an outsized role in Cuban history that I think there’s no way to write a history of Cuba that isn’t also a history of the U.S. and Cuba. Cuba has also been a recurring presence in U.S. history. It was there from the moment of American independence. It was there as the new republic went out into the world as a commercial power and then as a military and political power. The history of a place where the U.S. has been so present is also a history of the U.S. — a way to see U.S. history from the outside in, through the eyes of another.