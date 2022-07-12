Canoo, InMode rise; Gap, PriceSmart fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $1.25 to $31.
The restaurant and arcade chain named a new executive team under recently installed CEO Chris Morris.
Gap Inc., down 44 cents to $8.32.
The fashion chain’s CEO, Sonia Syngal, is stepping down from her role after two years on the job.
Canoo Inc., up $1.26 to $3.63.
Walmart signed a deal to buy up to 10,000 delivery vehicles from the Arkansas-based electric vehicle maker.
InMode Ltd., up $3.59 to $26.73.
The maker of cosmetic surgery devices raised its revenue forecast for the year.
PriceSmart Inc., down $6.99 to $65.54.
The warehouse club reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 66 cents to $20.66.
Energy stocks fell along with slumping oil prices.