Even retailer Watches of Switzerland Group Plc, which had always been able to secure Rolexes for its boutiques in the U.K. and U.S., ran out of stock around July, thanks to demand escalating month over month. It is now working with Rolex on a new concept, where it carries a range of watches for display only. Customers can come in and try the models, including the Submariner and Daytona, which were rarely in stores before, and then register their interest — a bit like in a car showroom.