Booming crypto prices have propelled the market’s size to $2 trillion and fueled all sorts of speculative investments, such as automated “ DeFi” markets offering double-digit returns on locked-up token pools or cartoon blockchain collectibles vulnerable to manipulation. There’s more oversight than there used to be, but there are also more risks: Counterparty risk and financial crime are among those listed in a Wharton School-WEF report on DeFi, which according to Ciphertrace saw $361 million of hacks this year. Elizabeth Warren has called crypto a shadow banking system.