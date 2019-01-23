NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

IBM Corp., up $10.37 to $132.89

The technology and consulting company gave strong forecasts for 2019 after reporting its fourth-quarter results.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $4.40 to $94.84

The consumer products giant gave a more optimistic annual forecast and disclosed strong quarterly sales.

United Technologies Corp., up $5.98 to $117.04

The elevator and jet engine maker’s profit and sales both handily surpassed Wall Street estimates.

Comcast Corp., up $1.92 to $36.89

The media company said it picked up more internet subscribers in its latest quarter.

Synchrony Financial, up $2.85 to $29.40

The consumer credit company said it’s settling a lawsuit with Walmart and extending a deal with Sam’s Club.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $5.20 to $78.20

The credit card issuer’s earnings and revenue were weaker than analysts expected.

Abbott Laboratories, down $1.58 to $69.91

The infant formula, drug and medical device company reported disappointing quarterly sales.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., down $1.20 to $45.88

Energy companies fell as oil prices slipped for the third time in four days.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.