NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Procter & Gamble Co., up $4.41 to $120.41.

The maker of Charmin toilet paper and other consumer products beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth quarter financial forecasts.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $5.71 to $91.21.

The bank said a hacker gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., up $1.56 to $105.79.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the third quarter and said global demand remains weak.

RingCentral Inc., up $13.96 to $140.11.

The cloud-based phone system provider beat analysts’ second quarter earnings expectations and gave a solid financial forecast.

Dish Network Corp., down $3.33 to $34.95.

The satellite television provider’s second quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Cognex Corp., up $3.82 to $46.11.

The machine vision systems company is facing slower demand from consumer electronics and gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

McDermott International Inc., down $3.56 to $6.52.

The maker of offshore drilling platforms slashed its financial forecast for the year and now expects a loss.

Under Armour Inc., down $3.34 to $21.05.

The sports apparel company’s second quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and it gave weak profit guidance for the year.

