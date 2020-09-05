Associations and nonprofits

International Association for the Study of Pain appointed Colleen Delaney Eubanks chief executive.

Law and lobbying

Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch of Fairfax appointed Eric Liou associate in the firm’s electronics and IT practice group.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Robert Jacobs partner and Linda Powell of counsel.

Holland & Knight of the District appointed Nasim Fussel partner in the firm’s international trade group.

Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch of the District appointed Robert DePriest partner.

Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Sandra Moser and Robin Nunn partners.

Companies

Emmes of Rockville appointed Jonathan DeCarlo chief financial officer.

Saliense of Tysons appointed Victor Florido director of cybersecurity.

Intelligent Waves of Reston appointed Brian Brennan senior vice president of client operations.

Tiny Dancers of Fairfax appointed Jenna Rathe vice president.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.