Holland & Knight of the District appointed Nasim Fussel partner in the firm’s international trade group.
Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch of the District appointed Robert DePriest partner.
Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Sandra Moser and Robin Nunn partners.
Companies
Emmes of Rockville appointed Jonathan DeCarlo chief financial officer.
Saliense of Tysons appointed Victor Florido director of cybersecurity.
Intelligent Waves of Reston appointed Brian Brennan senior vice president of client operations.
Tiny Dancers of Fairfax appointed Jenna Rathe vice president.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.