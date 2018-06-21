If you apply for a job at Macedon Technologies, the first person to see your résumé probably will be Dave Fletcher, a former tour boat captain with no background in technology.

Fletcher, 51, joined the company, based in Reston, Va., last year and now plays a prominent role in its recruiting process.

The Santa Cruz, Calif., native moved to Hawaii in the late 1990s and stayed for 15 years, first as a driver and then as a licensed tour boat captain.

He would get up at 4:30 a.m., fuel up his catamaran and then spend the day regaling guests with the history and ecology of the island of Kauai, all of which he learned on the fly.

Later, he married a software analyst named Catherine, and the couple moved to Herndon, in Northern Virginia, when their daughter, Leah, was born.

Fletcher became primarily a stay-at-home dad. He worked part time at nearby Bull Run Regional Park and helped with maintenance at his neighborhood pool.

That work wore on him as he aged. “I’m still in pretty good shape, but my body would get aches and pains,” he says.

So Tim Kelly, a friend of Fletcher’s who is a vice president at Macedon, helped him get an office job there.

Since then Fletcher has become a sort of father figure at Macedon. He takes everyone hiking at the state parks where he used to work and hosts barbecues as part of the “grill team.” He and Kelly have matching aprons for the barbecues. More recently, he has been helping Macedon’s recruiters review résumés.

“Every now and then, [Fletcher] will pick out a résumé and say, ‘Look at this guy — he’s got some wacky stuff,’ ” Kelly says.

Fletcher exemplifies how Macedon looks for people who are likely to liven up the workplace. “What makes you weird?” is a common interview question.

“I’ve been working since I was 14 years old. I’ve had a lot of jobs,” Fletcher says. “But I’ve never worked for a company quite like Macedon.”