President Trump on March 22 took the first steps toward imposing tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods and limiting China’s ability to invest in the U.S. technology industry. (The Washington Post)

Breaking news: The Dow Jones industrial average closed down more than 700 points Thursday.

Markets dove Thursday amid fears President Trump’s new tariffs would start a global trade war, with the Dow Jones industrial average sliding sharply and the Nasdaq Composite and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index down as well.

Markets have been shaky for several weeks since the president announced a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum. Trump on Thursday announced about $50 billion in annual tariffs on imports from China. The Chinese reportedly are preparing a tit-for-tat response by placing tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that have big markets in China, such as soybeans.

Investors are fearful the trade policies and their fallout could tank a robust global economy and hamper the nine-year bull market.

Traders Peter Tuchman, left, and Patrick Casey work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP file photo)

“Trade tariffs are starting to emerge as a bigger market head wind than originally thought,” said Ivan Feinseth, director of research at Tigress Financial Partners. “The strong U.S. and global economic and fiscal policy tail winds are starting to be overtaken by the proposed tariffs, the Fed’s softer-then-expected economic outlook for 2018 and the fallout from the Facebook issue.”

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday gave markets more bad news when it announced it would hike its interest rate, as the central bank continues to move away from the extraordinary efforts it has taken in the past decade to stimulate economic growth. The stimulus moves have greatly boosted stocks since the 2008 financial crisis and ensuing Great Recession.

The Fed also increased its projections for economic growth on Wednesday, bumping them up from previous estimates done before Republicans passed their tax bill. But the projections fall short of the sharp growth Republicans promised the tax cuts would create.

Tech stocks contributed to the market slide, as well.

Facebook, reeling from a data privacy scandal, has been a big drag on the tech-heavy Nasdaq during a hectic week for the sector. The F in the vaunted FAANG stocks — Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Netflix, Google — was down more than 2.5 percent in the last four trading days, and its losses are bleeding across the technology sector. Apple was down more than 1 percent Thursday, Amazon.com (whose chairman, Jeffrey P. Bezos, owns The Washington Post) was down 2 percent, and Google-parent Alphabet dove more than 3 percent.

Trump's announcement of a 25 percent tariff on steel imports could greatly affect products that you may not know depend on it, like Reddi-wip. (Jhaan Elker/The Washington Post)

Facebook, with more than 2 billion monthly active users, has seen around 10 percent of its market capitalization, about $50 billion, vaporized this week on news that its vast trove of personal data had been misused by Cambridge Analytica, a data mining and political communications firm that was used by the Trump presidential campaign.

Facebook shares have been a key driver of the recent boom in technology, but it and other technology stocks have dropped on fears that regulators could impose rules that hinder their business models.

The social media giant came under heavy fire from lawmakers in the United States and Britain over the weekend after news reports raised questions about whether it allowed third-party developers to access the data of users without their permission — a potential violation of its privacy agreement with the U.S. government.

On Thursday the House Energy and Commerce Committee requested that Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testify at an upcoming hearing in response to the reports that Cambridge Analytica had improperly accessed the names, “likes” and other personal information of about 50 million Facebook users.

Democratic Sens. Edward J. Markey (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) said this week that they want Facebook co-founder and chairman Mark Zuckerberg to testify to Congress under oath about his company. Zuckerberg told CNN on Wednesday that he would be “happy” to address Congress.