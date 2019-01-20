The government services giant Science Applications International Corp. announced last week that it has completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of IT services firm Engility, creating a $6.5 billion-a-year government services giant.

The deal is the latest example of consolidation in the government contracting industry, where midsize and large companies are pursuing mergers and acquisitions in search of greater scale.

In a recent interview, SAIC chief executive Tony Moraco said completion of the merger should mark the emergence of a bolder, less risk-averse SAIC. Folding Engility into the company adds about 6,000 workers to the company’s population of workers with security clearances. Workers with security clearances are particularly important to companies that serve the government, because it often takes more than a year for new employees’ clearances to process.

That added scale should enable SAIC to chase bigger opportunities than it has in the past, possibly opening up new markets within the federal government.

“This allows us within this market to pursue and deliver on larger-scale contracts, predominantly in the space and intelligence markets, as well as mission assurance and spaceflight,” Moraco said.

Moraco said the merger comes at a time when relatively few of SAIC’s contracts are up for competition, leaving more time for expansion. The company has increased its investment spending by 40 percent, he said, and is looking to fund more of its own research and development.

“We can spend more money on opportunities to expand and grow the business as opposed to protecting the business as it is today,” Moraco said.

The period from 2013 to 2016 was one of severe retrenchment for government services companies, as the “sequestration” budget cuts imposed sharp limits on defense spending.

All of that changed in 2017 when a Republican-controlled Congress and White House lifted spending caps, allowing for moderate increases in defense spending. Companies such as SAIC, and especially larger defense contractors including Boeing and Lockheed Martin, became more attractive on Wall Street as a result.

Companies across the government contracting ecosystem took the opportunity to expand aggressively, leading to some multibillion-dollar mergers over the past two years.

Northrop Grumman bought Dulles, Va.-based Orbital ATK for $7.8 billion. United Technologies bought aircraft parts manufacturer Rockwell Collins for $30 billion. General Dynamics bought CSRA for $9.7 billion after beating out CACI in a bidding war, and L3 Technologies and Harris, both publicly traded companies, announced a colossal $33.5 billion deal.

The race to the top has encouraged midsize and large companies to join forces. For SAIC, the 15th-largest recipient of unclassified contract dollars in 2017, combining with one of its peers should allow it to leapfrog into the upper ranks of the government contracting hierarchy.

“Expanding our portfolio with an acquisition allows us to get to that critical mass quicker,” Moraco said.

The past month, however, has seen an end to the amicable budgeting process that made government contractors so optimistic in 2017 and 2018.

President Trump is in a standoff with congressional Democrats over whether the next appropriations bill should include billions of dollars for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. For four weeks, neither side has been willing to budge.

Companies such as SAIC have been hit hard by the ongoing government shutdown.

Moraco said at a Jan. 7 investor conference that the government shutdown is sapping about $10 million a week from his company, as the pace of contracting slows at NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Agriculture Department.

He noted at the time that the company expects between $40 million and $50 million in cash payments to be behind by the end of the month and that the shutdown could cause the company to miss its financial targets for the quarter.

Even so, Moraco said the shutdown has not yet progressed to the point where it would do long-term damage to his company. But the impact on smaller government contractors especially, he says, could increase exponentially if the shutdown stretches into February.

“I still believe it is, in relative terms, a short-term challenge,” he said. “There’s not much we can do except stay focused on mission, support customers we can, and make sure we have an active voice in this.”