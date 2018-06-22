Some of the best workplaces really push the envelope when it comes to creative benefits.



Families

Thinking of adopting? Alston & Bird of the District, Integrity Applications of Chantilly and Custom Ink of Fairfax reimburse adoption expenses for their employees. Arlington-based National Cooperative Bank pays a $5,000 bonus for workers who choose to adopt.

● Employees at Iron Bow Technologies of Herndon are eligible for a one-week leave when their children have children, and the D.C. law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld offers adoption leave. Law firm Alston & Bird reimburses $25,000 for fertility treatment.

Fun

With tech-savvy millennials in high demand, managers are going to great lengths to avoid building seas of cubicles. One of the most eager is Leesburg-based cybersecurity company Cofense, which has swings hanging from the ceiling in its break room and a shuffleboard table.

Each year, every employee at the Greenbelt office of Power Home Remodeling is invited on an all-expenses-paid vacation to Cancun, Mexico. At last year’s retreat, the company flew in the rapper Pitbull for a beachside concert.



Retirement

Annapolis Junction-based technology consultancy Asymmetrik contributes an amount equal to 15 percent of an employee’s salary to their 401(k) account, which blows away the 6.2 percent average for U.S. corporations.

AARP, the Washington-based advocacy organization that supports the interests of aging and retired people, tries to model what it advocates. Although pensions are being phased out in much of corporate America, AARP offers them to new employees.

Education

Student loans are a huge burden for young workers. About two-thirds of college graduates in 2015 took out student loans, averaging $30,000 per borrower. To lighten the load, the Rockville-based American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the Consumer Technology Association of Arlington have opted to cover employees’ student loan payments up to $100 and $150 respectively per month.

Worried about paying for your kids’ college education? The District-based American Gas Association, Bethesda-based communications firm Burness and Fairfax-based tech firm InTec offer company-funded scholarship programs for employees’ children.