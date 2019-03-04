Stocks opened strong Monday before taking a U-turn after the Commerce Department reported weaker-than-expected construction spending for December.

The reverse was a screeching halt to the momentum that has made 2019 one of the best starts in the stock market in decades.

The Dow Jones industrial average opened trading with a 100 point gain, then gave up that that up and lost nearly 400 points in late morning trading, about 1.5 percent, after Commerce reported that construction spending fell by 0.6 percent in December instead of the gain of 0.3 percent that economists had predicted.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite were also down about 1 percent despite reports that the United States and China were closing in on a trade deal that would eliminate tariffs on at least $200 billion in Chinese goods.

The working agreement calls for China to reduce or roll back tariffs on U.S. goods sold in China.

“This is some traders taking a little money off the table,” said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “The market has been pricing in the positives on this U.S.-China trade deal. Unless we get some incredible trade agreement, we’re kind of stalled out for a while.”

It was the Dow’s worst showing since Jan. 3 and follows the index’s first down week of the year. All 11 S&P sectors were also down at midday Monday, with health care and technology leading the slide.

UnitedHealth and Boeing were two big drags on the Dow on Monday.

Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial Partners is bullish on a trade deal, but he cautioned that you never know with President Trump.

“Trump has a history of taking a hard left turn into crazy town,” Feinseth said. “The president is very unpredictable.”

Feinseth said that although the trade deal could be anti-climatic, he said it is more likely to be a “a powerful market catalyst that will result in companies upping their outlooks for the year.”

Stocks are up 11 percent on the year on strong economic data and on expectations that the U.S. and China will come to some sort of agreement to end the year-long trade war.

Monday’s fall follows President Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a long speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend.

Trump called Powell “a gentleman that likes raising interest rates in the Fed. We have a gentleman that loves quantitative tightening in the Fed. We have a gentleman that likes a very strong dollar in the Fed.”

“Can you imagine if we left interest rates where they were, if we didn’t do quantitative tightening?” Trump said. “Taking money out of the market if we didn’t do quantitative talk, and this would lead to a little bit lower dollar.”