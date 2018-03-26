Stocks took off across the board on Monday as concerns over a trade war abated. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images)

Stocks took off across the board on Monday as concerns over a trade war abated.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2 percent or almost 500 points in early morning trading. The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index was up 46 points, or nearly 1.8 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 140 points or 2 percent.

The surge came off of statement by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that he was optimistic that the U.S. and China could avert a trade war.

President Trump last week announced his intention to impose at least $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports into the United States. China in turn signaled that it was going to tax some U.S. goods sold in that country. The back-and-forth sent stocks tumbling to one of their worst weeks in years.

“We’re having very productive conversations with them,” Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday, referring to China dialogue. ”I’m cautiously hopeful we reach an agreement.”