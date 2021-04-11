BTCS of the District appointed Carol Van Cleef independent director.
Dickinson Wright of the District appointed Venroy July member.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed David Burns partner and Robert Hur partner.
Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Arjun Garg partner.
Hunton Andrews Kurth of the District appointed Lara Degenhart Cassidy special counsel.
Lochlin Partners of Reston appointed Deborah Schonberger partner.
Mayer Brown of the District appointed Jonathan Becker partner.
McGuireWoods of the District appointed Wrede H. Smith III partner.
Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Alex Velinsky partner.
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough of the District appointed Robert McGahan partner.
