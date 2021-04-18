Associations and nonprofits
Sickle Cell Disease Association of America of Hanover appointed Nathan Parsons government relations manager.
Law and lobbying
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings of the District appointed Jennifer Morrison Ersin counsel.
Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies of the District appointed C. Towner French principal.
Davis Wright Tremaine of the District appointed Michael T. Borgia partner.
Eversheds Sutherland of the District appointed Jonathan Sambur partner.
O’Melveny of the District appointed Greg Jacob partner and Melissa Baal Guidorizzi counsel.
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed A. Xavier Baker partner.
Tenenbaum Law Group of the District appointed Julie Kulovits counsel.
