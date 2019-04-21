Companies

HighPoint Global of Herndon appointed Andrea Garvey senior director for health and human services.

Associations and nonprofits

American Academy of Actuaries of the District appointed Brian Jackson general counsel and director of professionalism.

Law and lobbying

Alston & Bird of the District appointed Alex Park partner in the firm’s corporate transactions and securities practice.

Babst Calland of the District appointed Arija Flowers attorney in the firm’s mobility, transport and safety group.

Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed Alex DuFour member in the firm’s real estate practice group.

