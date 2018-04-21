Companies

CoStar Group of the District appointed Dan Beyers executive editor and vice president.

Edelman of the District appointed Darci Vetter general manager for public affairs in D.C. and vice chair for agriculture, food and trade.

WeddingWire of Chevy Chase appointed Emily Markmann executive vice president of people, Jessica Finnefrock executive vice president of global operations and Andrew Ivanovich executive vice president of strategy.

Finance

Glenmede of the District appointed Michael Dellapa portfolio manager and relationship manager.

Urban Investment Partners of the District appointed Gerard Heiber president of UIP General Contracting.

Law and lobbying

Barnes & Thornburg of the District appointed Billy Martin partner.

Kilpatrick Townsend of the District appointed Agnes Trenche Mora associate on the firm’s financial institutions team.

Kutak Rock appointed Hilary Jackler managing partner in Washington and Richmond.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Christine Clements partner.

