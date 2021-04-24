The American Council for Capital Formation of the District appointed Susan Neely to its board of advisers.
Better Markets of the District appointed Phillip Basil director of banking policy.
Law and lobbying
Crowell & Moring of the District appointed Toni Michelle Jackson partner.
Murphy & McGonigle of the District appointed Stephen Gannon partner.
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough of the District appointed Christopher Hanson partner.
Sidley Austin of the District appointed Brian Morrissey partner.
Whiteford, Taylor & Preston of the District appointed David Panzer senior counsel and co-chair of the firm’s government contracts group.
Venable of the District appointed Jamie Danker senior director of cybersecurity services.
