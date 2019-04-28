Companies

Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center appointed David Child executive team leader.

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Elizabeth Scarce director of marketing for the firm’s Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

JW Marriott Washington appointed Tushaar Agrawal general manager.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco of Washington appointed Katherine Saad-Loman director of sales and marketing.

Linda Roth Associates of the District appointed Anthony Hesselius president, Avery Lewis vice president and Linda Roth chief executive.

SourceAmerica of Vienna appointed Vincent Loose president and chief executive.

Law and lobbying

Alston & Bird of the District appointed Amy Mushahwar partner.

Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Michael Dashefsky vice president and associate general counsel for global litigation.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Jim Stapleton chief business development and marketing officer.

Covington & Burling of the District appointed Daniel Feldman senior of counsel.

Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Owen Chan, Karen Hughes, Richard Lorenzo and Phoebe Wilkinson board members.

