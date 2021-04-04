Law and lobbying
Buckley of the District appointed Jeffrey Hydrick, Katherine Katz, Sasha Leonhardt, Michael Rome and Edward Somers partners.
Covington & Burling of the District appointed Mike Chittenden, Samantha Clark, John DeBoy, Paula Katz, Jason Levy, Brent Little and Adam Studner of counsel; and Amber Charles, Ashley Joyner Chavous, Rebecca Dalton, Kate Deal, Todd Itami, Paige Jennings, Noam Kutler, William Lowery, Brady McDaniel, Lauren Ross and Liz Saxe special counsel.
Brunswick Group of the District appointed Adrienne Harris senior adviser.
Foley & Lardner of the District appointed Matthew Krueger partner.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Eugene Scalia partner.
Greenberg Traurig of the District appointed Adam S. Hoffinger shareholder.
Hunton Andrews Kurth of the District appointed Carter C. Simpson partner.
King & Spalding of the District appointed Eva Temkin partner.
Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Christopher Schott partner.
Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Sergio F. Oehninger partner.
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough of Baltimore and the District appointed Alicia Ritchie partner and Jonathan Huber counsel.
