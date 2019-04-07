Companies

Albright Stonebridge Group of the District appointed Kenichiro Sasae senior adviser, Linda Thomas-Greenfield leader of the firm’s Africa practice and Nirupama Rao senior adviser.

Associations and nonprofits

National League for Nursing of the District appointed Michael Keaton director of communications.

New America of the District appointed Vicki Shabo senior fellow for paid leave policy and strategy.

Real Estate

Long & Foster Real Estate of College Park appointed Jeremy Rosenthal manager.

Law and lobbying

Arnold & Porter of the District appointed Jun Hee Kim partner.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Namrata Loomba associate.

Dickinson Wright of the District appointed Donald McPhail member.

Hunton Andrews Kurth of the District appointed Geoffrey Lorenz partner.

Mayer Brown of the District appointed Tram Nguye n partner.

Seward & Kissel of the District appointed Lancelot King counsel.

Venable of the District appointed Meredith Boylan, Jonathan Falkler, Stephen Freeland, Anthony Pagano and Janice Ryan partners and Tamatane Aga, Margaret Fawal, Kristen Klesh, Elizabeth Lowe, Emily Plocki and Stephen Yam counsels.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.