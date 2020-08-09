American Cleaning Institute of the District appointed Arielle Brown senior manager for government affairs and Kaitlyn Doherty coordinator for meetings and member services.
American Council of Life Insurers of the District appointed Cindy Goff vice president for supplemental benefits and group insurance.
Credit Union National Association of the District appointed Deshundra Jefferson chief strategic communications officer.
National Rural Electric Cooperative Association of Arlington appointed Jana Adams executive director of Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
Law and lobbying
Davis Polk of the District appointed Jarrett Arp partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition group.
Federal Practice Group of the District appointed Isabel Cottrell senior associate.
Glover Park Group of the District appointed Andréa Richardson senior vice president.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.
Appointments