Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Roee Talmor associate.
Carlton Fields of the District appointed Scott Abeles senior counsel.
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati of the District appointed Tarek Helou partner in the company’s government investigations practice.
Islamic Relief USA of Alexandria appointed Sherif Ahmed president of finance and administration.
Public Interest Registry of Reston appointed Laurie Tarpey chief financial officer.
Northern Defense Industries of Alexandria appointed Matthew Lantz field service technician.
Siemens Government Technologies of the District appointed Lindsay Weissbratten chief human resource officer.
