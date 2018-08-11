Companies

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed David Mahoney operating unit manager.

Investigative Group International of the District appointed Tom Wendel chief executive and Arun Rao president.

Perkins+Will of the District appointed Joshua Rubin technical director.

Raytheon of Arlington appointed Sally Sullivan vice president for U.S. business development and Ed Fortunado vice president for government relations.

Associations and nonprofits

Partnership for Public Service of the District appointed Katie Malague vice president for government effectiveness.

Wilderness Society of the District appointed Wordna Meskheniten senior director.

Law and lobbying

Amin Talati Upadhye of the District appointed Ivan Wasserman managing partner.

Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Michael Kiklis member of the firm.

Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed Alexandra Campau principal and director of health policy.

Greenberg Traurig of the District appointed Tomás Leonard and Nicole Silver shareholders.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton of the District appointed Patrick Pascarella partner in the firm’s antitrust and trade regulation practice.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Patrick Montgomery partner.

Latham & Watkins of the District appointed Rachel Weiner Cohen counsel.

Vedder Price of the District appointed Anand Ramana shareholder.

