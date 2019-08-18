Companies

Aperiomics of Sterling appointed C. Alexander Valencia chief clinical officer.

360 Live Media of the District appointed Jack Macleod chief growth officer.

The Graham Georgetown of the District appointed John Waldy executive chef.

Siemens Government Technologies of the District appointed Lindsay Weissbratten chief human resource officer.

Quinn Evans Architects of the District appointed Christine Cho senior associate and Devon Hogan, Amanda Lewkowicz and Charles Thompson associates.

Associations and nonprofits

Consumer Healthcare Products Association of the District appointed Marina Karp director of health policy.

Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation of Arlington appointed Phyllis Wilson president.

Real Estate

FCP of Chevy Chase appointed Chrissy Galifianakis senior analyst on the firm’s investor relations team.

Law and lobbying

Venable of the District appointed Kevin Shepherd treasurer.

