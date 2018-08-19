Companies

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Todd Shafer water service line leader.

Quinn Evans Architects of the District appointed Devon Hogan, Anne Kopf and Atara Margolies architect.

Ramboll of Arlington appointed Guy Lewis executive director of environment and health.

Thompson Greenspon of Fairfax appointed Andrew Henderson principal.

Associations and nonprofits

Council for Advancement and Support of Education of the District appointed Fred Weiss chief research and data officer.

Credit Union National Association of the District appointed Susan Toalson vice president.

Distilled Spirits Council of the District appointed Charles Wellard senior vice president of finance and administration.

International Executive Service Corps of the District appointed David Hartingh president and chief executive.

Law and lobbying

Apprio of the District appointed Nicholas Tomlin vice president of information security.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Luke Meier partner.

Buckley Sandler of the District appointed Gordon Miller senior counsel.

Greenberg Traurig of the District appointed Tomás Leonard and Nicole Silver members of the firm.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Joseph LoBue partner.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.