August 23, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDTLaw and lobbyingMcGuireWoods of the District appointed Michael Francisco partner in the firm's government investigations and white-collar litigation group.Quinn Evans of the District appointed Robert Fink senior associate.Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.