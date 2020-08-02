Companies

Ernst & Young of the District appointed Bryon Christensen U.S. tax controversy leader.

Intelligent Waves of Reston appointed Heidi Pirela chief human resources officer.

Associations and nonprofits

American Association of Residential Mortgage Regulators of the District appointed David Saunders executive director.

American Cleaning Institute of the District appointed Arielle Brown senior manager for government affairs and Kaitlyn Doherty coordinator for meetings and member services.

Fairtrade America of the District appointed Peg Willingham executive director.

Law and lobbying

Hirschler Law of Tysons appointed David Swan partner in the firm’s bankruptcy group.

McGlinchey Stafford of the District appointed Devin Leary-Hanebrink of counsel.

Ogletree Deakins of the District appointed Jessica Lamb of counsel.

Steptoe of the District appointed William Keyser partner in the firm’s energy practice.

Wiley of the District appointed Ann Begley partner and Gary Yingling senior counsel.

