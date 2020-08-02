Fairtrade America of the District appointed Peg Willingham executive director.
Law and lobbying
Hirschler Law of Tysons appointed David Swan partner in the firm’s bankruptcy group.
McGlinchey Stafford of the District appointed Devin Leary-Hanebrink of counsel.
Ogletree Deakins of the District appointed Jessica Lamb of counsel.
Steptoe of the District appointed William Keyser partner in the firm’s energy practice.
Wiley of the District appointed Ann Begley partner and Gary Yingling senior counsel.
