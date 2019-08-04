Finance

Old Dominion National Bank of Tysons appointed Mark Merrill board chairman, Jack Infield president and Wesley Yuan vice chairman of the board.

Companies

American Community Management of Hanover appointed Theresa McCoy owner.

Apprio of the District appointed Mark Patzschke vice president of corporate growth for the company’s health-care practice.

LogRhythm of McLean appointed Mark Logan chief executive.

Associations and nonprofits

Conservation Fund of Arlington appointed Eric Kostegan executive vice president for investment and growth.

Plastics Industry Association of the District appointed Tony Radoszewski president and chief executive.

Law and lobbying

Davis Polk of the District appointed Adam Kaminsky partner in the firm’s executive compensation group.

