Companies

Exostar of Herndon named Mike Castle vice president for sales and marketing.

Grant Thornton of Alexandria appointed Aurpon Bhattacharya, Rob Buhrman and Cal Bassford principals, Mike Elder, Jeff Johnson, Jeff Lawton and Wei Tang managing directors and Jamila Webb partner.

Hoffman Architects of the District appointed Avi Kamrat chief financial officer and director of administration, and Russell Sanders executive vice president and senior director of technical services.

Raytheon of Arlington appointed Sally Sullivan vice president for U.S. business development and Ed Fortunato vice president for government relations.

Associations and nonprofits

Association for Women in Science of the District appointed Susan Windham-Bannister president of the organization’s national governing board.

Inova of Fairfax appointed Benjamin Frank chief operating officer and chief of staff.

League of Women Voters of the District appointed Virginia Kase chief executive.

National Association of College and University Business Officers of the District appointed Susan Whealler Johnston president and chief executive.

Law and lobbying

Ackerman of the District appointed Karyn Koiffman partner.

Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider of the District appointed Tiffany Rider partner in the firm’s antitrust group.

Compass Rose Legal Group of the District appointed I. Charles McCullough III partner.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed David Ware of counsel.

Mercury announced the addition of Ian Prior as a vice president in its D.C. office.

Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Natalie Bennett partner.

Morris Manning & Martin of the District appointed Simon Malko managing partner.

