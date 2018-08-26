Companies

Snag of Arlington appointed John Frederick chief operating officer.

Transwestern of Tysons Corner appointed Mike Wiley executive vice president in the firm’s tenant advisory services practice.

Associations and nonprofits

American Cleaning Institute of the District appointed Merla Zollinger senior director for conventions and meetings.

American Frozen Food Institute of Arlington appointed Matthew Foley legislative affairs lead.

EverFi of the District appointed Elizabeth Owens Bille senior director of prevention education.

Greenspring of Springfield appointed Brad Andrus associate executive director.

Lockheed Martin of Bethesda appointed Michele Evans executive vice president for Aeronautics.

U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association of the District appointed Sean Moore director of government affairs.

Law and lobbying

Arnold & Porter of the District appointed Thomas Shannon Jr. senior international policy adviser.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Dominique Meyer associate in the firm’s insurance recovery practice group and Luke Meier partner in the firm’s government contracts group.

Federal Practice Group of the District appointed Ricardo J.A. Pitts-Wiley partner.

Greenberg Traurig of the District appointed Scott Schipma shareholder.

Kirkland & Ellis of the District appointed Ali Zaidi of counsel in the firm’s corporate practice group.

Littler of the District appointed James A. Paretti Jr. shareholder.

Orrick of the District appointed Will Stute member of the firm.

