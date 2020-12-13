Cozen O’Connor of the District appointed Kurt Lindquist shareholder in the firm’s commercial litigation practice.
Lowenstein Sandler of the District appointed Laura Fraedrich senior counsel in the firm’s global trade and policy group.
McKool Smith of the District appointed Nicholas Matich principal in the firm’s intellectual property practice.
Selzer Gurvitch Rabin Wertheimer & Polott of Bethesda appointed Michael Fellerman partner.
Sidley Austin of the District appointed Stacy Crosnicker, Jen Fernandez, Deeona Gaskin, Gretchen Lamberg, Clayton Northouse and Andrew Stewart partners.
