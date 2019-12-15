Barnes & Thornburg appointed Roscoe Howard managing partner for the firm’s District office.
Dinsmore & Shohl of the District appointed Walter Wilson partner of counsel.
Harrity & Harrity of the District appointed Joseph Lentivech III counsel.
King & Spalding of the District appointed Alexis Early, Peter Leininger, Aloysius Llamzon, Marisa Maleck, Daniel Sale and David Wulfert partners.
O’Melveny of the District appointed Laurel Loomis Rimon partner.
Sidley Austin of the District appointed Thomas Broughan III, Barbara Broussard, Benjamin Correa, Ellen Crisham Pellegrini, Craig Dukin, Kyle Fiet, Kate Heinzelman, Katie Klaben, Tobias Loss-Eaton, Christopher Polito and Peter Whitfield partners.
Stroock & Stroock & Lavan of the District appointed Benjamin Lee special counsel.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.