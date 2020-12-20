Companies

Emmes of Rockville appointed Paul VanVeldhuisen president of the firm’s public-sector group.

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority of Tysons appointed Michael Batt director of talent initiatives.

Associations and nonprofits

American Cleaning Institute of the District appointed Ryan Heisler manager for environmental and scientific affairs and Elizabeth Sullivan program coordinator for government affairs.

Council for Responsible Nutrition of the District appointed Kendall Ridley senior director of communications.

Finance

Federal Capital Partners of Chevy Chase appointed Garland Faist and Jason Bonderenko partners.

Law and lobbying

Jenner & Block of the District appointed Tassity Johnson and Alex Trepp partners.

Jones Walker of the District appointed Liz Craddock special counsel and member of the firm’s government relations team.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Matt Frank partner in the firm’s tax group.

Nelson Mullins of the District appointed Mike Bradshaw, Hannah Levinson Cross and Rob Hawkins partners.

