Council for Responsible Nutrition of the District appointed Kendall Ridley senior director of communications.
Finance
Federal Capital Partners of Chevy Chase appointed Garland Faist and Jason Bonderenko partners.
Law and lobbying
Jenner & Block of the District appointed Tassity Johnson and Alex Trepp partners.
Jones Walker of the District appointed Liz Craddock special counsel and member of the firm’s government relations team.
Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Matt Frank partner in the firm’s tax group.
Nelson Mullins of the District appointed Mike Bradshaw, Hannah Levinson Cross and Rob Hawkins partners.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.