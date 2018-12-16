Companies

ConnellyWorks of Alexandria appointed Carmel McDonagh general manager and vice president of marketing services for Yes&.

Fox Architects of the District appointed Victoria Lanteigne its director of strategic partnerships.

Leo A Daly of the District appointed Bill Kline managing principal.

Lockheed Martin of Bethesda appointed Kenneth Possenriede executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Associations and nonprofits

AOAC International of Rockville appointed Palmer Orlandi deputy executive director and chief science officer.

Credit Union National Association of the District appointed Stephen Fitzmaurice director of public affairs.

National Defense University Foundation of the District appointed William J. Parker III president and chief executive.

Oatlands Historic House and Gardens of Leesburg appointed Caleb Schutz chief executive.

Law and lobbying

Arent Fox of the District appointed Jeffrey Tate partner.

Bass, Berry & Sims of the District appointed Taylor Hillman attorney.

Faegre Baker Daniels of the District appointed Jim Philbin counsel in the firm’s labor and employment group.

Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Tiffany Posil member of the firm’s M&A and securities practices.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Scott Edson, Nikesh Jindal and Elizabeth Lindquist partners.

Kilpatrick Townsend of the District appointed Kate Gaudry and Lindsay Kaplan partners.

Owen Evans Ingols of the District appointed Bruce Evans member of the firm.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.