Companies

Deep Water Point of McLean, Va., appointed Kim Skvorak principal in the firm’s intelligence community sector team.

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown of the District appointed Sergio Malic director of business travel.

Lockheed Martin of Bethesda, Md., appointed Paul Colanna president and chief investment officer of Lockheed Martin investment company.

Riggs Washington D.C. Hotel of the District appointed Donte Johnson general manager.

Associations

and nonprofits

American Cleaning Institute of the District appointed Douglas Troutman general counsel and senior vice president, Brian Sansoni senior vice president of communications, outreach and membership, and Ceara Flake assistant general counsel.

American Council of Life Insurers of the District appointed Jill Kozeny senior vice president, communications and public affairs.

Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute of the District appointed Bethany Haley interim executive director.

Law and lobbying

Grunfeld, Desiderio, Lebowitz, Silverman & Klestadt of the District appointed Elaine Wang partner in the firm’s international trade group.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Brian Stansbury partner, Ranee Adipat counsel and William Clarkson counsel.

Miller & Chevalier of the District appointed Jorge Castro member of the firm’s tax department.

Sidley Austin of the District appointed Scott Border, Joshua Fougere, Deepti Kulkarni and Arif Noorani partners.

Real Estate

Coakley Realty of Rockville, Md., appointed Ursula Odiaga Iannone real estate agent.

