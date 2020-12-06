Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Thomas Kim partner.
Hunton Andrews Kurth of the District appointed Koorosh Talieh partner.
King & Spalding of the District appointed Jeremy Bylund, Matthew Hanson, Jessica Ringel and Patrick Togni partners and Jonathan Henry and Taylor Lankford counsels.
Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Erica Gerson partner.
Weil, Gotshal & Manges of the District appointed Shawn Cooley partner.
Willkie Farr & Gallagher of the District appointed Neal Kumar and Melanie Medina partners.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.