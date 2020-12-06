Companies

Van Eperen of Rockville appointed Jase Neapolitan creative director.

Associations and nonprofits

Commercial Spaceflight Federation of the District appointed Karina Drees president.

Law and lobbying

Blank Rome of the District appointed Dennis James of counsel.

Brunswick Group of the District appointed Susan Lagana partner.

Cooley of the District appointed Madison Jones partner.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Thomas Kim partner.

Hunton Andrews Kurth of the District appointed Koorosh Talieh partner.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Jeremy Bylund, Matthew Hanson, Jessica Ringel and Patrick Togni partners and Jonathan Henry and Taylor Lankford counsels.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Erica Gerson partner.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges of the District appointed Shawn Cooley partner.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher of the District appointed Neal Kumar and Melanie Medina partners.

