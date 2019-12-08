Companies

Berkeley Research Group of the District appointed Michael Canale, John DelPonti, Paul Noring and Joseph Sergienko managing directors.

Leidos of Reston appointed John Zangardi senior vice president of business initiatives and strategic partnerships in the company’s civil group.

Associations

and nonprofits

Consumer Healthcare Products Association of the District appointed Beth Allgaier senior vice president for business development and industry relations.

RV Industry Association of Reston appointed Craig Kirby president.

Law and lobbying

Akerman of the District appointed Jane Greaves Sargent partner in the firm’s government affairs and public policy group.

Covington & Burling of the District appointed Brendan Parets special counsel.

Klein/Johnson Group of the District appointed Brian Greer principal.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges of the District appointed Megan Granger partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition division.

Wiley Rein of the District appointed Henry Gola, Samantha Lee, Brandon Moss, Lori Scheetz, Craig Smith and Tara Ward partners and Daniel Brooks, Kathryne Dickerson, Derick Holt and Pamela Signorello of counsel.

