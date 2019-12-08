RV Industry Association of Reston appointed Craig Kirby president.
Law and lobbying
Akerman of the District appointed Jane Greaves Sargent partner in the firm’s government affairs and public policy group.
Covington & Burling of the District appointed Brendan Parets special counsel.
Klein/Johnson Group of the District appointed Brian Greer principal.
Weil, Gotshal & Manges of the District appointed Megan Granger partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition division.
Wiley Rein of the District appointed Henry Gola, Samantha Lee, Brandon Moss, Lori Scheetz, Craig Smith and Tara Ward partners and Daniel Brooks, Kathryne Dickerson, Derick Holt and Pamela Signorello of counsel.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.