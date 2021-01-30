CallisonRTKL appointed Kim Heartwell chief executive.
Arent Fox of the District appointed Anthony Lupo chair.
Iron Mountain Government Solutions of Reston appointed Melissa Carson vice president and general manager.
Transurban of Alexandria appointed Pierce Coffee president for North America.
Winston Agency of the District appointed Lori Loker senior director of client services and Benton Arnett senior manager for policy and public affairs.
Law and lobbying
Balch & Bingham of the District appointed David Martin Connelly partner in the firm’s energy practice.
Bass Berry & Sims of the District appointed Jacqueline Papish associate in the firm’s litigation practice and Angelique Salib associate in the firm’s health-care practice.
Gilbert of the District appointed Emily Grim and Daniel Wolf partners.
Holland & Knight of the District appointed Suzanne Joy senior public affairs adviser in the firm’s policy and regulation practice group.
Jenner & Block of the District appointed Madeleine Findley partner.
Nixon Peabody of the District appointed Damian Myers and Lauren Arnold partners.
Orrick of the District appointed David Schulman partner.
Willkie Farr & Gallagher of the District appointed Benjamin Allensworth counsel.
