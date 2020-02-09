Associations and nonprofits

American Council of Life Insurers of the District appointed Lauryl Jackson vice president for federal relations.

National Contract Management Association of Ashburn appointed Anne Laurent director for professional practice and innovation.

Real Estate

Blackfin Real Estate Investors of Arlington appointed Leslie Furst principal.

Law and lobbying

Alston & Bird of the District appointed Jason Levine partner and Shawna Tunnell tax partner.

Barnes & Thornburg of the District appointed Michelle Bradford partner in the firm’s litigation department.

Beveridge & Diamond of the District appointed Kathy Szmuszkovicz managing principal.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Mike Legg senior adviser.

Covington & Burling of the District appointed Kimberly Breier senior adviser.

Littler of the District appointed Lawrence Levien shareholder.

Mayer Brown of the District appointed Michael Levy partner.

Orrick of the District appointed Cory Lankford and Lauren Muldoon partners.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Joe Corrigan managing director and Mike Williams senior government affairs adviser.

Foley of the District appointed Chase Brill, Katherine Califa and Lori Rubin partners.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher of the District appointed Mark Stancil partner.