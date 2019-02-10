Companies

Aperiomics has named Collin Smith director of business development and education.

B3 Group of Potomac appointed Kevin Rice chief operating officer.

Deloitte of the District appointed Juan Garcia managing director in the firm’s government and public services practice.

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Lisa Betz, Rachel Leitzinger, Nicholas Carswell and David Boeing senior associates and Edward Umbrell and Bryan Lilly associates.

HNTB of Arlington appointed Nick Antonucci and Charlie Dodge senior vice presidents and Yunxiang Chen and Christopher Collins vice presidents.

ManTech of Herndon appointed Bryce Pippert senior vice president for the company’s federal civilian business unit.

Riggs Washington DC appointed Kasia Bronisz director of sales and marketing.

Associations and nonprofits

Oceana of the District appointed Beth Lowell deputy vice president of U.S. campaigns.

Transportation Intermediaries Association of Alexandria appointed Matt Mantione vice president of membership, Chris Burroughs vice president of government affairs and Will Sehestedt vice president of government affairs.

Society for Human Resource Management of Alexandria appointed Sean Sullivan chief human resource officer.

Law and lobbying

Arent Fox of the District appointed David Hanke partner.

Arnold & Porter of the District appointed Murad Hussain, Colleen McDuffie, Raqiyyah Pippins, Kristen Riemenschneider and Elisabeth Theodore partners and Paul Howard, Greg Louer and Dana Weekes managing directors and Anna Thompson counsel.

Baker Donelson of the District appointed Jonathan Biran and Ty Kelly shareholders.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Jackson Gayle associate.

Drinker Biddle & Reath of the District appointed Christopher Bruenjes and Lee Roach partners.

Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Paul St. Lawrence partner.

Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Alice Connaughton partner.

Quarles & Brady of the District appointed David Wiese partner.

Smith, Currie & Hancock of Tysons appointed Shannon Briglia, Lauren McLaughlin and Shoshana Rothman partners and Raziye Andican associate.

Thompson Coburn of the District appointed Kyle Simpson senior adviser and Jack Jacobson adviser.

Wiley Rein of the District appointed Scott Wilkens partner in the firm’s telecom, media and technology practice.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.