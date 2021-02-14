Law and lobbying
Barnes & Thornburg of the District appointed Robyn Maguire partner.
Berkeley Research Group of the District appointed Matthew Tanner and Vir Chahal managing directors in the firm’s energy and climate practice.
Brunswick Group of the District appointed Don Baer senior partner.
Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies of the District appointed Tristan Breaux principal.
Faegre Drinker of the District appointed Dylan Carson partner in the firm’s antitrust practice.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher of the District appointed Elizabeth Ising and Michael Murphy co-leaders of the firm’s new ESG practice, along with other lawyers from the firm’s London, Dallas and Los Angeles offices.
Holland & Knight of the District appointed Kevin Turner partner.
Jenner & Block of the District appointed Mark Davis, Alex Hadjis and Ron Pabis partners.
Kilpatrick Townsend of the District appointed Aarti Shah partner in the firm’s intellectual property department.
Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Andrea Delisi counsel.
Ropes & Gray of the District appointed Philip Hoffmann senior attorney.
ZemiTek of Bethesda appointed Luke Knittig as Washington-based external relations lead for USAID’s Power Africa.
Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.
Appointments