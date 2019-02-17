Companies

AMS Group of Alexandria appointed Florian Limjoco vice president of business development.

Fairmont of the District appointed Kevin Holland assistant director of group sales and Ashley Wood catering and events manager.

Savi of Alexandria appointed James Eccleston member of the firm’s government advisory board.

Associations and nonprofits

Compressed Gas Association of Chantilly appointed Sarah Saunders director of marketing and communications.

National Association of County and City Health Officials of the District appointed E. Oscar Alleyne chief of programs and services.

Real Estate

Federal Realty Investment Trust of Rockville appointed Wendy Seher executive vice president, Stuart Biel senior vice president for regional leasing, James Milam senior vice president for regional finance and portfolio manager responsible for financial management, and Ronald Becker vice president for national operations and sustainability.

Finance

Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Courtney Nowell, Gregg Buksbaum and Kathryn Hambrick partners.

Law and lobbying

Akin Gump of the District appointed Angela Styles government contracts partner.

Blank Rome Government Relations of the District appointed Jennifer Carrier and Jennifer Ellison principals.

Kolb & Associates of the District appointed Dorothy Lank partner specializing in ERISA and employee benefits.

Michael Best Strategies of the District appointed Steve Israel member of the firm’s board of advisers.

Morris, Manning & Martin of the District appointed Bonnie Hochman Rothell chair of the firm’s litigation group.

Quarles & Brady of the District appointed David Wiese partner.

Seyfarth Shaw of the District appointed Bryan O’Keefe partner in the firm’s labor and employment department.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Fatema Merchant and Ryan Roberts partner.

Thompson Coburn of the District appointed Erica Rancilio partner in the firm’s energy practice.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati of the District appointed Jeffrey Lehtman partner in the firm’s government investigations practice.

