Pool & Hot Tub Alliance of Alexandria appointed Susan Hilaski senior director of standards.
Professional Services Council of Arlington appointed David Broome executive vice president for government relations.
Real Estate
Newmark of the District appointed William Hill vice chairman.
Finance
FCP of Chevy Chase appointed Mark Annick vice president and controller; Kevin Curry senior vice president; Walker Helvey associate; Matt Larriva director of research and analytics; Lollie Loflin associate; Ross Magette associate; Will Metzfield associate; Hays Meyer associate; John Ramirez senior analyst; Drew Schwartz senior associate; Emily Rivers associate; and Dara Vaziri associate.
Law and lobbying
Blank Rome of the District appointed David Jansen senior adviser and Jennifer Short partner in the firm’s white-collar defense and investigations group.
Brownstein of the District appointed Samantha Carl-Yoder policy director.
Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll of the District appointed Mary Bortscheller, Brian Bowcut and Christina Saler partners.
Gibson Dunn of the District appointed David Fotouhi partner.
Hogan Lovells of the District appointed Cybil Roehrenbeck partner in the firm’s government relations practice.
Lowenstein Sandler of the District appointed Michael Vito partner in the firm’s trusts and estates group.
McKool Smith of the District appointed Alan Whitehurst principal.
Miller & Chevalier of the District appointed Jeffrey Lehtman member of the firm’s litigation practice.
Nixon Peabody of the District appointed Pierce Han counsel.
Orrick of the District appointed Anne Malik, Amy Dominick Padgett and Elizabeth Zane partners.
Rimon Law of the District appointed Jonathan Rosen partner.
Sidley of the District appointed Brittany Bolen senior policy adviser in the firm’s environmental and government strategies practices.
