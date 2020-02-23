Community Foundation of Howard County appointed Dan Flynn director.
International Code Council of the District appointed Joan O’Neil chief knowledge officer.
Law and lobbying
BakerHostetler of the District appointed Ann O’Brien partner.
Blank Rome of the District appointed Simon Bord associate in the firm’s corporate, M&A and securities group and Dean Nordlinger partner.
King & Spalding of the District appointed Rick Vacura and Steve Cave partners in the firm’s special matters and government investigations team.
Ogletree Deakins of the District appointed Jaclyn Otfinoski associate.
Quarles & Brady of the District appointed Sarah Belger and Hans Riede partners and Christian Yingling associate.
Rothwell, Figg, Ernst & Manbeck of the District appointed Christopher Ott partner.
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton of the District appointed Michael Koltonyuk and Bill Rappolt partners.
Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Elinor Ramey partner in the firm’s tax group.
Venable of the District appointed Michael Pickett and Thomas Klanderman partners.
