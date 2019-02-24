Companies

Chaney Enterprises of Gambrills appointed Amie Long human resources director.

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Dave Francis chief compliance and human resources officer and Jay Norton, Sean Reney and Brenda Tudge associate vice presidents.

TSN Communications of Oak Hill appointed Julie Puckett senior vice president for communications, Natalie Hill vice president for client services, Gregg Voss vice president media relations, Julianne Barclay director of media targeting and Tracy Ruff director of communications.

AssociationS and nonprofits

Alliance Française of the District appointed Doug Damron board director.

March of Dimes of Arlington appointed Darlene Slaughter chief people officer.

Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative appointed Richard Flax counsel.

Law and lobbying

Bose Public Affairs Group of the District appointed Austin Hall and Michael Nirenberg senior public policy specialists.

Dickinson Wright of the District appointed Laura Moskowitz of counsel.

Greenspoon Marder of the District appointed Jessica Wasserman partner.

K&L Gates of the District appointed Kirstie Richards and Lucy Shanahan partners.

Morgan Lewis of the District appointed Chai Feldblum and Sharon Perley Masling labor and employment partners and directors of the firm’s workplace culture consulting and training practice.

Squire Patton Boggs of the District appointed Joseph Crowley and Bill Shuster members of the firm.

ZPN Cyber and National Security Strategies of McLean appointed Ronald Marks president and chief executive.

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.