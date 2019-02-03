Companies

Applied Insight of the District appointed John Hynes chief executive.

Dewberry of Fairfax appointed Phil Thiel executive vice president, Jerry Sparks senior vice president, Siavosh Agahy, Tony Buitrago and Kate Gallagher associate vice presidents, Jean O’Toole associate principal, Jerry Mrykalo and Roderick Williams senior associates and Parul Amin, Matthew Bullock, Marcus Cadman and Sid Pandey associates.

History Associates of Rockville appointed Beth Maser president.

Hitachi Vantara Federal of Reston appointed Kerry Konnert senior director of services and delivery.

JK Moving Services of Sterling appointed Beth McNamara director of marketing.

Associations and nonprofits

The Chlorine Institute of Arlington appointed Robyn Brooks vice president, Marco Guzman senior project engineer, Michelle Jurgens treasurer, and Cindy Kuranchie senior manager of member services and outreach.

Global Communities of Silver Spring appointed Daniel Anthony vice president of communications and public affairs.

National Apartment Association of Arlington appointed J. Maurice Jackson and Jason Lynn directors of federal legislative affairs.

National Association of Chain Drug Stores of Arlington appointed Michael Angeloni government affairs and communications associate, Christie Boutte vice president, regulatory advocacy and research, Vanessa Callen manager, political engagement and PAC director, Heidi Ecker senior director, government affairs and political engagement, Sara Roszak vice president, pharmacy care and health strategy and Evan Sarris manager for federal government affairs.

National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions of Arlington appointed Ann Kossachev director of regulatory affairs.

National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association of the District appointed William Bell board chair.

Oceana of the District appointed Beth Lowell deputy vice president of U.S. campaigns.

United Way of the National Capital Area appointed Timothy Johnson chief strategy and impact officer.

Real Estate

Cardinal Management Group of Woodbridge appointed Jonathan Sucher senior vice president.

Law and lobbying

Akin Gump of the District appointed Valerie Morse White senior consultant and Karen Christian partner in the firm’s congressional investigations practice.

Arent Fox of the District appointed David Hanke partner.

BakerHostetler of the District appointed Barbara Linney partner and co-leader of the firm’s international trade team.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Lamiya Rahman associate in the firm’s energy group.

Foley & Lardner of the District appointed Tom Hoffmann and Darin Lowder partners.

HCH Legal of the District appointed Lisa Harig member and Mark Kahan senior counsel.

Jenner & Block of the District appointed Noah Bleicher special counsel in the firm’s government contracts practice.

King & Spalding of the District appointed Alan Noskow partner in the firm’s corporate, finance and investments practice group.

Solomon Law Firm of the District appointed William Smith Jr. member of the firm’s security clearance practice.

Troutman Sanders of the District appointed Matt Bowsher and Lindsey Crawford partners in the firm’s multifamily housing finance practice and Robb Willis chairman of Troutman Sanders Strategies.

