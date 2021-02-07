K&L Gates of the District appointed Scott Gelbman and George Riccardo government affairs analysts.
King & Spalding of the District appointed Paul Murphy partner in the firm’s special matters and government investigations team.
Morrison & Foerster of the District appointed Brandon Van Grack partner.
Nixon Peabody of the District appointed Stephen Zubiago chief executive and managing partner.
Sidley Austin of the District appointed Brenna Jenny partner.
Companies
Ankura of the District appointed Ted Theisen senior managing director.
Axiologic Solutions of the District appointed Chris Bibbee chief program officer.
Berkeley Research Group of the District appointed Matthew Tanner and Vir Chahal managing directors in the firm’s energy and climate practice.
FOX Architects of the District appointed Marie Moutsos principal.
Mercury of the District appointed Rachel Noerdlinger partner.
