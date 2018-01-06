Companies

Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown, appointed Stuart McColl regional director of sales and marketing.

FTI Consulting of the District appointed Myron Marlin senior managing director for strategic communications and Daniel Roffman senior managing director for technology.

Intel of the District appointed Lisa Malloy head of U.S. government relations.

Associations and nonprofits

American Society of Human Genetics of Bethesda appointed Harvey Tillipman interim chief financial officer.

Real Estate

WC Smith of the District appointed Jeffrey Capron general counsel.

Law and lobbying

BakerHostetler of the District appointed Louis Cannon partner.

Blank Rome of the District appointed Omid Safa partner in the insurance recovery practice; Saminaz Akhter partner in the corporate, M&A and securities practice; Nicole Vorrasi partner in the tax, benefits and private client practice; and S. Gregory Herrman counsel in the intellectual property and technology practice.

Glover Park Group of the District appointed Sarah Culvahouse Mills vice president.

Linklaters of the District appointed Amy Edgy partner.

Orrick of the District appointed Rich Morvillo, Andy Morris and Dan Nathan partners, Jason Somensatto counsel and Elizabeth Marshall, Ashok Ayyar and Jorge Pesok associates.

Outten & Golden of the District appointed Sally Abrahamson co-chair of the LGBTQ workplace rights practice group and a member of the class-action practice group.

Steptoe & Johnson of the District appointed Catherine Cockerham, Will Drake and Leah Quadrino partners.

Venable of the District appointed Julia Mooney counsel.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher of the District appointed Brant Brown counsel.

Williams & Connolly of the District appointed Steven Cady, Colette Connor, Christopher Mandernach, Liam Montgomery and Katherine Trefz partners.

Zuckerman Law of the District appointed Eric Bachman principal.

— Compiled by Aaron Gregg

Send information about promotions, appointments and personnel moves in the Washington region to appointments@washpost.com.